Buhari commiserates with media aide on loss of mother

President Muhammadu Buhari has condoled with his Personal Assistant, Broadcast Media, Buhari Salau Isma’il, on the passage of his mother, Hajia Maryam Muhammed, aged 65.

In a personal letter to the bereaved aide, the President stated: “I received with sadness the news of the death of your dear mother…It is very painful to lose one’s mother, but you must take solace in her richly fulfilled life.

“Her disciplined character reflects in your way of life, ranging from your selfless services and focus, which saw you to your current position.”

The President prays to Almighty Allah to forgive the departed, and grant her Aljannah Firdausi.