Buhari commiserates with Jamaica’s envoy on father’s death 

President Muhammadu Buhari has commiserated with the Nigeria’s High Commissioner to Jamaica, Amb. Maureen Tamuno, over the passing of her father, and family’s patriarch, Elder Clement Chepaka.

The President in a statement signed Tuesday by his Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Femi Adeshina noted that Chepaka 93, would be sorely missed for his charity, kindness and leadership.

Buhari sympathized with family, friends and associates of the departed, urging them to find solace in his good works, especially at the Rivers State Ministry of Information and Broadcast, where he worked for many years as a producer and broadcaster.

President Buhari prayed that the soul of Elder Chepaka will find eternal rest in the Lord.