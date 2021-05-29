President Muhammadu Buhari has condoled with the Minister of Aviation Senator Hadi Sirika over the death of his mother-in-law, Hajiya Zainab Masanawa.

In a condolence message to the Minister, President Buhari said: “I’m sincerely touched by the demise of your mother-in-law Hajiya Zainab Masanawa, and wish to convey my sympathies to you, your family and the family of the deceased.

“Hajiya Zainab made amazing efforts to strengthen families in Katsina State. She will be remembered as a compassionate and hardworking mother and community leader.

“May Allah grant you and her family the fortitude to bear this great loss and reward her good deeds with paradise,” President Buhari added.