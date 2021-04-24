President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed his sympathies over the death of the mother of the Emirs of Kano and Bichi, Hajiya Maryam Ado Bayero.

In a condolence statement issued in Abuja on Saturday, President Buhari said that “the passing of Hajiya Maryam Ado Bayero is a great shock and a big loss to the late Emir’s family.”

“I have received the news of her death with profound sadness. She was a great and a revered mother who was a fountain of inspiration not only for the family but also others who had interacted with her,” the President noted.

According to the President, “Hajiya Maryam Ado Bayero was a symbol of the same humility for which her late respected husband was famous.”

“I wish to use this opportunity to not only condole with the Emirs of Kano, Aminu Ado Bayero and Bichi, Nasiru Ado Bayero but also the Ilorin Royal family, especially the Emir, His Highness, Dr. Ibrahim Sulu Gambari and my Chief of Staff, Professor Ibrahim Gambari, and call on them to immortalise her legacy and put into practice her noble qualities. May Allah forgive her soul and reward her good deeds with aljannah. May God comfort them at this difficult time,” the President prayed.