Buhari commiserates Innocent Chukwuma on mother’s death

President Muhammadu Buhari has extended his heartfelt condolences to Chief Innocent Chukwuma, Chairman/CEO of Innoson Group of Companies Limited, on the passing of his mother, Mama Martina Chukwuma, aged 101.

The President in a press statement signed by his Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Femi Adeshina joined the Chukwuma’s family, relatives, and the people of Nnewi in Anambra State in honouring the life of a matriarch, who birthed, trained, nurtured and prayed for the well-being of all her children, including a very successful entrepreneur, whose successes in business is recognised worldwide.

As the funeral ceremonies of Mama Martina begin, the President urged members of the Chukwuma family and all that honour her memory to remember that the departed embodied the scriptural truth that those that watch over the affairs of their household, do not eat the bread of idleness.

The President prayed that the peaceful circumstances of the homecoming of the centenarian to her Maker will bring divine comfort and solace to her family and those that mourn.