News

Buhari commends George Moghalu’s vision as he clocks 60

By No Comments1 Min Read

President Muhammadu Buhari has sent birthday greetings to Dr. George Moghalu as he marks his 60th year, describing him as one of the pillars of the All Progressives Congress, APC and the nation.

President Buhari commended Dr Moghalu for his hard work, dedication and efforts to infuse new hope and confidence into the nation’s inland waterways.

“On behalf of the government and myself, I wish you a very Happy Birthday. May God bless you with good health and long life to serve the nation for many more years.

“We wish you good health, happiness and a glorious year ahead,” said the President.



Share.

Related Posts

About Us

The Eagle Online is a daily online newspaper published by Premium Eagle Media Limited in Nigeria. The Eagle Online was established in 2011 by experienced journalist, Dotun Oladipo.
The Eagle Online features news from trending Breaking News to Politics, Business and Economy, Sports, Entertainment, Lifestyle and more.

News
Updates
© 2022 The Eagle Online. All Rights Reserved.