President Muhammadu Buhari has commended the election process in Edo, which led to the victory of Governor Godwin Obaseki as declared by the Independent National Electoral Commission.

The president, in a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, in Abuja on Sunday, congratulated the winner and urged him to show grace and humility in victory.

In his reaction to the outcome of the election as announced by INEC, President Buhari said:

“My commitment to free and fair elections is firm, because without free and fair elections, the foundation of our political and moral authority will be weak.

“I have consistently advocated free and fair elections in the country because it is the bedrock of true democratic order.

“Democracy will mean nothing if the votes of the people don’t count or if their mandate is fraudulently tampered with.”

He commended the people of Edo, the parties, candidates and security agencies for conducting themselves responsibly.

News Agency of Nigeria reports that Prof. Akpofure Rim-Rukeh, the Vice Chancellor of the University of Petroleum Resources, Effurun, Delta, and the Returning Officer for the election, had on Sunday announced the result of the Sept. 19 Edo State governorship election after its collation in Benin.

He said that Obaseki polled a total of 307,955 votes to defeat the closest rival and the All Progressives Congress (APC), candidate, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu who scored 223,619.

Obaseki had also commended President Buhari for ensuring fairness in the just-concluded Edo governorship election.