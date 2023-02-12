Buhari commends Amb. Rufai’s enviable global records as he clocks 70

President Muhammadu Buhari has sent birthday greetings to one of the best operational brains in the nation’s intelligence circles, Ambassador Ahmed Rufa’i Abubakar as he clocks 70 years.

Ambassador Rufa’i, who recently received the title of Sardaunan Katsina has worked as an intelligence officer and a foreign service specialist for more than three decades during which he served in the African Union and the United Nations, leaving behind an enviable global record.

President Buhari praised him for providing deep insights about the threats faced by the country from within and outside as he steers the country’s strategic interests and intelligence efforts.

The President wishes him many more years of service to the nation.