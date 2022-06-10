Buhari cheers Chief Arthur Mbanefo at 92nd birthday

President Muhammadu Buhari has shared in the joyous occasion of celebrating 92nd birthday of Nigeria’s former Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Chief Arthur Christopher Izuegbunan Mbanefo, rejoicing with the Mbanefo Odu family members, friends and associates of the elder statesman.

President Buhari in a statement signed by his Special Assistant on Media and publicity, Femi Adeshina congratulated the nonagenarian, who was born on June 11, 1930 and became a chartered accountant in the 50’s, working variously in the United Kingdom, before returning to Nigeria to contribute to national development in both private and public sectors, notably serving as pro–chancellor for Obafemi Awolowo University, University of Lagos and Ahmadu Bello University.

The President in the statement affirmed that the elder statesman’s commitment to probity, excellence and charity remains legendary, excelling in every responsibility assigned, including Chairman of the Committee on State Creation established in 1996, which led to the creation of six new states, and member of the Justice Ayo Irikefe Judicial Commission of Inquiry on the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation’s Crude Oil Sales set up in 1980.

President Buhari noted that the historic role Chief Mbanefo played in shaping the Nigerian economy by sitting on the board of many blue-chip companies like UAC of Nigeria Ltd., Mobil Oil Nigeria Plc, Reckitt and Coleman, Standard Flour Mills Ltd, Standard Chartered Bank Nigeria Ltd and taking leadership positions in professional bodies, including the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria.

The President applauded the former Permanent Representative for also staying relevant in his community as the Odu III of Onitsha and head of the Mbanefo family.

President Buhari prayed for good health, strength and peace for Chief Mbanefo and his family.