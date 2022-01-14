Buhari charges African Leaders to optimize their performance

President Muhammadu Buhari has charged the West African sub-region leaders, to do the best for their people, despite shrinking resources.

Buhari gave the task Friday at the State House, Abuja, while receiving in farewell audience, the Ambassador of Burkina Faso, His Excellency Piabie Firmin Gregoire N’do, who spent 8 years on tour of duty.

“Leaders should do the best for their people within the limits of resources,” President Buhari affirmed, adding that he hoped the outgoing Ambassador would use experiences garnered in the field “for decision making in your country when you go back” the President said in a statement signed by his Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Femi Adeshina.

Speaking at the session, Ambassador N’do expressed the good wishes of his country, and of himself to Nigeria, commending President Buhari for good diplomacy, which has seen Nigerians leading many international organizations.

He equally expressed appreciation for different kinds of support from Nigeria to Burkina Faso during the flooding crisis, their national elections, and at many other critical times.

He acknowledged he enjoyed his stay in Nigeria, had his last daughter here, and holds very pleasant memories of the country.

The President jocularly asked if he gave his daughter Nigerian names.