Buhari celebrates with Sir Kessington Adebutu at 87

President Muhammadu Buhari has rejoiced with business mogul, Sir Kessington Adebukunola Adebutu on the occasion of his 87th birthday, joining family, friends and associates to celebrate with the renowned philanthropist.

President Buhari felicitates with the Chairman of Premier Lotto, who ventured into an area of investment that was unfamiliar to majority Nigerians, and through curiosity, diligence and consistency turned it into an attraction, stretching out into other businesses.

The President notes the large-heartedness of Sir Kessington in bringing succour to many families and communities through his foundation, and taking up the challenge of mentoring younger Nigerians in skill acquisition and entrepreneurship.

On the respected businessman’s 87th birthday, President Buhari prays that the Almighty God will grant him longer life, good health and strength to keep on the good works.