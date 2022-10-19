Buhari celebrates Prof Pantami at 50, describes him a resourceful innovative, effective public official 

President Muhammadu Buhari has described the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Professor Isa Ali Ibrahim Pantami as one of the most “resourceful, innovative and effective public officials that I have in the administration.”

President Buhari stated this in a goodwill message on Wednesday on the occasion of Professor Pantami’s 50th birthday anniversary, October 20, 2022.

According to the President, “the appointment of Pantami was one of the best choices I have made because he has added tremendous value to good governance.”

President Buhari explained that “Pantami’s depth of knowledge of complex issues is amazing and remarkable,” and that “his loyalty and dedication to duty is worthy of emulation.”

“As you attain this remarkable journey of life, I pray to Almighty Allah to continue to bless you with more good health and wisdom in the service of your country and humanity,” the President told the Communications Minister.