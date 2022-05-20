Buhari celebrates Prince Yusuf Obelawo at 92

President Muhammadu Buhari has joined the government and people of Osun State in celebrating renowned businessman, industrialist and philanthropist, Prince Lawal Yusuf Obelawo, on his 92nd birthday today.

The President in a statement his Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Femi Adeshina congratulated the statesman for great strides in impacting the economy of Nigeria and other nations.

The President noted the patriotism of the industrialist, who started business in Abidjan, Cote d’Ivoire, at a very young age, and rose to become the highest private sector employer of labour in that country, before honouring a call by Gen. Yakubu Gowon to also invest in Nigeria.

President Buhari affirmed that the investor’s foresight and wisdom have always translated into amazing results in building factories like Lawal Obelawo Plastic-Pipe Industry Nigeria (LOPIN) Limited, making him a major supplier for the development of Jakande Estate and Marwa Estate in Lagos State, and most of the districts in the Federal Capital Territory, including the University of Abuja, Garki, Jabi and Asokoro.

The President believed Prince Obelawo’s penchant for raising people and communities deserve commendation, with a profile of providing scholarship for many students, and supporting health care, both at primary and secondary levels.

President Buhari prays for good health and strength for the nonagenarian.