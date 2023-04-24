Buhari celebrates literary giant, Prof Kole Omotosho 

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated revered scholar, teacher and writer, Prof. Bankole Omotosho, on his 80th birthday, joining family, friends and professional colleagues to share in the joyous occasion.

President Buhari affirms the contributions of the scholar to understanding of African history, culture and significance in the global community, mainstreaming the traditional icons, folklores and value for humanity in his publications, and drawing attention to the need for balance in relationships.

As the playwright and literary critic turns an octogenarian, the President believes Prof. Omotosho has more to share, with many years of research in Arabic and English literature, and travelling across the world to teach and inspire generations, with many following his footsteps as a scholar.

President Buhari prays that the Almighty God will continue to favour the scholar with good health, and strength.