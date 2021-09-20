Buhari celebrates ex-NTA DG, Mohammed Ibrahim, at 80

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated a former Director-General of the Nigerian Television Authority, Alhaji Mohammed Ibrahim, the Makama of Ringim, on the attainment of the ripe age of 80.

The president described Ibrahim, a one-time DG of the Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria, as “a veteran broadcaster who retired from service with an untainted record of integrity.”

In a goodwill message signed by Garba Shehu, the Senior Special Assistant to the President (Media & Publicity), President Buhari said Ibrahim “belongs to the golden age of journalism in Nigeria in which the passion for service was the primary attraction to the profession,” and wished the octogenarian many more years of service to the community and the nation in good health.