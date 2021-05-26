President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday congratulated the Minister of Education and a close associate, Adamu Adamu, as he marked his 67th birthday.

The president described Malam Adamu as a “master of innovative ideas,” saying that from his decades-long association with him, some of the characteristics that stand Adamu Adamu out of the crowd are “his insightful ideas and motivational thoughts.”

In a statement signed by his Senior Special Assistant Garba Shehu (Media & Publicity), Garba Shehu, the president said he is pleased that the country’s education sector is moving ahead with energy, innovation and excellence due to the minister’s strong will.

“Happy birthday to our respectable Minister of Education; wishing you many more happy returns of the day!” said the president.