Buhari celebrates Adebayo Williams at 70 

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratuled globally recognized essayist, academic and author, Professor Adebayo Williams, as he turns 70 September 9, 2021.

“The president salutes the almost 50 years of scholarship, university teaching, and contribution to public discourse that Professor Williams has tucked under his belt, extolling him for being a source of inspiration to the younger generation, and a pride to the country,” Femi Adesina, the president’s spokesman, said in a statement.

The president noted that the multiple award-winning writer, after years of teaching at the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, took his intellectual prowess to Europe and America for many decades, saying that Professor Williams has used his God-given endowments for the good of humanity round the globe.

He rejoiced with the Williams family, the academia, friends and acquaintances of the celebrated writer and teacher, and wished him longer life, good health and greater contribution to scholarship and sharing of knowledge.

He also encouraged the newspaper columnist not to relent in addressing issues of governance very crucial to Nigeria and Africa.