Buhari, CAN leaders in closed-door meeting

President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday met with members and leadership of Christian Association of Nigeria in the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the meeting was being attended by

Vice-President, Yemi Osinbajo, National Security Adviser, Retired Maj.-Gen. Babagana Monguno and Head of Service of the Federation, Winifred Oyo-Ita.

The meeting, being held behind closed doors at the Council Chamber of Aso Rock, was also being attended by cabinet ministers, while the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, was represented by Permanent Secretary, Ecological Fund Office, Hajiya Habiba Lawal.

The President would also meet with representatives of the Muslim community in Nigeria at same venue by 2 p.m.