President Muhammadu Buhari looked stunned and went into laughter as the daughter of his former Aide-De-Camp, Colonel M. L. Abubakar, saluted him smartly with all precisions of the military.

The incident occurred on Monday when the President received the outgoing ADC and welcomed his replacement, Lieutenant Colonel Y. M. Dodo, at the State House on Monday.



Abubakar, who handed over on Monday after Dodo understudied him for almost three weeks to learn the ropes of his new responsibilities, in a brief ceremony, was accompanied by his wife and daughter.

Abubakar is due for the rank of Brigadier General after completing a promotional course in Chile.