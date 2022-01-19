Buhari attends Barrow’s inauguration to signpost thirst for democracy – Shehu

President Muhammadu Buhari’s attendance, at the inauguration of Adama Barrow, as the new Gambian President for a second term, was a mark of Nigeria’s strong commitment towards the entrenchment of democracy and good governance in The Gambia and the West African sub region.

The inauguration held Wednesday in Banjul, the Gambian capital.

Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, to President Buhari, Garba Shehu in a press statement said this assertion followed the refusal of a former Gambian President Yahya Jammeh to surrender power after losing an election and has remained resolute in ensuring that democracy is sustained in the country.

The statement added that Jammeh only agreed to leave after the Nigerian military had made a landing in Banjul, the capital.

Following this, Shehu said Buhari’s in Banjul for the event equally underlined the affinity between Nigeria and The Gambia, as well as indicates the value that Nigeria places on the need to strengthen democratic governance, the rule of law and promotion of fundamental human rights in our sub-region.

“It is a testament to the fact that as West Africans, our destinies are tied together, and that Nigeria will continue to offer necessary support within ECOWAS to ensure that member states adhere to these cherished democratic ideals.

“At repeated occasions; Nigeria continues to assure The Gambia of assistance through the establishment of strong bilateral economic institutions that will allow the private sectors of the two countries to collaborate in the areas of investment, manufacturing, shipping and air transportation.

“There are clear indications that The Gambia’s business environment has gained a lot of attractiveness from Nigerian enterprises.

“In addition to this, Volunteers from Nigeria’s Technical Aid Corps (TAC) scheme will soon be made available to assist The Gambia to play active parts in vital sectors, such as education, health services, rural development, justice, security, public health, infrastructure development, environment and entrepreneurship” Shehu hinted.

The Presidential aide recalled that almost five years ago, presccisely on January 26, 2017, The Gambia faced a difficult political crisis, recounting that ECOWAS, with the strong backing of the AU and the UN, intervened to restore democracy to this beautiful country.

The Presidential inauguration in Banjul was conducted in the presence of African leaders and a jubilant crowd of Gambians at the Independence Stadium, Bakau.

Shehu greeted: “The Nigerian delegation joined others in commending The Gambian President as well as the Government and people of the Republic for a peaceful election after a successful first tenure in office”.