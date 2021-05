President Muhammadu Buhari has asked Senate to approve foreign loan of N2.3 trillion ($6.1bn).

According to Buhari, the loan will enable the Federal government to fund critical infrastructure in the 2021 budget

This is coming less than one month after the Senate approved £995 million and $1.5 billion in borrowing.

The Senate President, Senator Ahmad Lawan announced Buhari’s request in a letter submitted to the Senate.