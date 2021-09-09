Buhari arrives Owerri, holds meeting with South East stakeholders

President Muhammadu Buhari has arrived in Owerri, Imo, on a one-day official visit where he will inaugurate some developmental projects executed by the state government.

The president was received at the Sam Mbakwe International Cargo Airport by Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo; the Chairman of the South East Governors’ Forum and Governor of Ebonyi, Dave Umahi, and the All Progressives Congress Anambra State gubernatorial candidate, Andy Uba.

Others at the airport to welcome the president included some cabinet Ministers and Presidential aides from the South East,the Executive Secretary of NALDA, Mr Paul Ikonne, as well as other Federal and State government officials.

The president is expected to, among others, inaugurate the first phase of Naze/Nekede/Ihiagwa/Obinze link road, Balloon Driven/Flood Control Tunnel and Egheada Bypass road.

Before departing Owerri back to Abuja, the president will hold a town hall meeting with stakeholders from the South East zone of the country.