Buhari arrives Army parade in military uniform

President Muhammadu Buhari has arrived the Nigerian Army Trooping and Presentation of Colours parade 2023.

Buhari, who arrived Eagle Square, venue of the parade, at about 10:18am was accompanied by his Chief of Staff, Prof Ibrahim Gambari.

The retired army general was dressed with the ceremonial military uniform and he’s currently reviewing over 1,000 officers who are standby on the parade.

Daily Trust reports that the Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Lucky Irabor; the Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Faruk Yahaya, and the Inspector-General of Police Usman Baba are in attendance.

Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Oladayo Amao; Chief of Naval Staff, Rear Admiral Awwal Zubairu Gambo, Senate President Ahmad Lawan are among the dignitaries in attendance.