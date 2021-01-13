President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the posting of ambassadors to Nigerian missions abroad.

The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Gabriel Aduda, disclosed the development in a statement in Abuja on Tuesday.

The Ambassadors were confirmed by the Senate six months ago.

Aduda said the Ambassador-Designates to Nigerian missions abroad included 43 career ambassadors and 52 non-career ambassadors.

He said: “The Ministry of Foreign Affairs wishes to inform that His Excellency, President Muhammadu Buhari, has approved the posting of Ambassador-Designates to Nigerian Missions abroad.

“The list includes 43 Career Ambassadors and 52 Non-career Ambassadors.

“With this development, the process of requesting Agreement from the prospective host countries have commenced.”

Aduda said there will be an induction course for the ambassador-designates and their spouses, which will hold on a date to be announced shortly, to prepare and facilitate movement of the envoys to their respective missions.