Buhari approves nominees for minimum wage committee

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved nominees for the tripartite committee that will be saddled with the responsibility of coming up with a new minimum wage for the country.

This was disclosed on Thursday by the Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr. Chris Ngige, when he spoke with State House Correspondents after a meeting with President Buhari.

However, Ngige did not disclose the names of members of the committee that will be made up of representatives of the Federal and state governments, Labour as well as the private sector.

Ngige said all stakeholders have sent in their nominations.

He said: “The old (minimum wage) law expired last year August and we are now in the process of empaneling a new national minimum wage committee.

“I have cleared the appointments with the President today (Thursday) and as soon as the labour people come back from the Labour Governing Board meeting in Geneva, we will take a consensus date with the governors because it is a tripartite committee involving federal, states and the private sector: NECA, MAN, NACCIMA, SMEs.

“The NLC, TUC and their affiliates have done their nominations.

“What we are now trying to finetune is the date for inauguration.”