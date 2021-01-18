President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the nomination of Malam Abubakar Nuhu Fikpo as the acting Director-General of the National Directorate of Employment, pending the appointment of a substantive Director-General for the Agency.

The approval was conveyed to the media in a statement by the President’s Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, in Abuja on Monday.

Shehu said the President’s approval followed the nomination of Fikpo by the Minister of State, Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that President Buhari had on December 7, 2020 relieved the former DG of the agency, Dr. Nasiru Ladan Argungu, of his appointment.

According to Shehu, the directive on the sack of the NDE DG was given on December 4, 2020, but took effect from December 7, 2020.