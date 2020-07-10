President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the immediate suspension of Ibrahim Magu as the acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission in order to allow for unhindered inquiry by the Presidential Investigation Panel under the Tribunals of Inquiry Act and other relevant laws.

Dr. Umar Gwandu, Special Assistant on Media and Public Relations to the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, disclosed this in a statement on Friday in Abuja.

According to Gwandu, the President also approved that the EFCC Director of Operations, Mohammed Umar, takes charge and oversees the activities of the Commission pending the conclusion of the ongoing investigation and further directives in that regards.

Magu had been undergoing grilling since Monday before the panel headed by Justice Ayo Salami, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.