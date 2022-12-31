Buhari approves FRSC Corps Marshal appointment, reappoints NAFDAC DG, others

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of chief executives and renewal of tenure of some officers of parastatal agencies.

This is contained in a statement signed by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha and issued by Willie Bassey, Director Information, in his office.

According to the statement, Buhari ratified the appointment of Dauda Biu as the Corp Marshal/Chief Executive Officer, Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) with effect from Dec. 23 for an initial term of four years.

Also, Prof. Mojisola Adeyeye was re-appointed as the Director-General, National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), with effective date of December 1, 2022 for a final term of five years.

Equally, Lanre Gbajabiamila was re-appointed as the Director-General National Lottery Regulatory Commission (NLRC) with effect from November 21 for a final term of four years.

Meanwhile, five executive directors were re-appointed in four of the nation’s River Basin Development Authorities.

They are: Bello Gwarzo, who was re-appointed as Executive Director (Planning), Hadejia Jama’area River Basin Development Authority with effective date of November 23 for a final term of three years.

Also, the duo of Olatunji Babalola, Executive Director (Engineering) and Adewale Adeoye, Executive Director (Planning and Design), have their positions renewed effective November 23 for a final term of three years in office.

Bashir Zango, Executive Director (Planning), Sokoto Rima Basin Development Authority has his tenure renewed with effect from November 23, 2022 for a final term of three years.

Mary Nwabunor, Executive Director (Agricultural Services), Benin Owena River Basin Development Authority was freshly appointed, effective December 19 for an initial term of three years.

The President congratulated all the appointees and urged them to bring their wealth of experience to bear on their duties.