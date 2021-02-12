President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the establishment of a Public Private Partnership styled Infrastructure Company, Infra-Co, with an initial seed capital of N1 trillion.

It is envisaged that, over time, the entity will grow to N15 trillion in assets and capital.

Infra-Co will be one of the premier infrastructure finance entities in Africa and will be wholly dedicated to Nigeria’s infrastructure development.

The entity has been developed with concept designs from the National Economic Council and Central Bank of Nigeria.

The President had asked Vice President Yemi Osinbajo (SAN) to chair a Steering Committee tasked with setting up the company.

The initial seed capital for the entity will come from the CBN, Nigerian Sovereign Investment Authority and Africa Finance Corporation.

The board of Infra-Co will be chaired by the CBN Governor and include the Managing Director of NSIA, President of the Africa Finance Corporation, as well as representatives of the Nigerian Governors Forum and Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning.

The Board will also have three independent directors from the private sector.

To address Nigeria’s infrastructure deficit, the Buhari Administration continues to explore innovative options, including through financing initiatives such as the Presidential Infrastructure Development Fund designed to cater for the Second Niger Bridge, Abuja-Kaduna-Zaria-Kano Expressway and other projects.

There is also the Road Infrastructure Development and Refurbishment Investment Tax Credit Scheme, which is being used for the funding of the Bodo-Bonny Bridges and Road (with the Nigeria Liquefied Natural Gas, and the Apapa-Oshodi-Oworonshoki Expressway (with Dangote Group), among others.

Infra-Co will finance public asset development, rehabilitation and reconstruction as well as invest in cutting edge infrastructure projects for Roads, Rail, Power and other key sectors.