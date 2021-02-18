President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Dr. Ogbonnaya Orji as the Executive Secretary, Nigerian Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative.

Willie Bassey, the Director Information, Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, announced the appointment via a statement on Thursday in Abuja.

The statement said Orji’s appointment was for a single term of five years.

He said: “In accordance with the provision of Section 12 (2) (a) and 6 (3) of the Nigeria Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (Establishment) Act, 2007, Orji’s appointment is for a single term of five years.

“The appointment takes effect from 19 February, 2021.”

Orji takes over from Waziri Adio, whose tenure expired on February 18.

Until his appointment, Orji was the agency’s Director of Communications and Advocacy.

He began his career at the Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria and also worked with United Nations Development Programme, where he managed several donor-funded projects.

Orji holds M.Sc degree and Ph.D in Political Economy and International Development from the University of Abuja.

The President enjoined the new appointee to serve the nation with all sense of responsibility, honesty, diligence and promote good governance in the discharge of his duties.

NEITI was established in 2004 as the key anti-corruption agency at the Presidency and is responsible for enthroning transparency, accountability and governance of the country’s oil, gas and mining industries.