Buhari approves appointment of three new Perm Secs

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of three new Permanent Secretaries in the Federal Civil Service following the recently conducted selection to fill the existing vacancies.

The Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Dr Folasade Yemi-Esan, made this known in a statement on Friday.

The statement was signed by Mohammed Abdullahi, Deputy Director, Communications in the office of the HOCSF.

Yemi-Esan said that the appointed Permanent Secretaries and their states of origin are: Jafiya Shehu (Adamawa), Udo Ekanem (Akwa Ibom) and Faruk Yabo (Sokoto State).

According to her, a date for the inauguration and deployment of the new appointees will be announced in due course.