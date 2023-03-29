Buhari approves appointment of new Permanent Secretaries

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of six new Permanent Secretaries in the Federal Civil Service.

This followed the recently conducted selection process.

The Head of the Civil Service of the Federation (HOCSF) Dr Folasade Yemi-Esan made this known in a statement issued Wednesday in Abuja by Mohammed Ahmed Director Communications, office of the HOCSF.

The appointees and their states of origin are: Mahmud Kambari (Borno State), Esuabana Asanye (Cross River), Lamuwa Ibrahim (Gombe), (Yakubu Kofar-Mata (Kano), Oloruntola Michael (Ogun) and Richard Pheelangwah (Taraba State).

According to Yemi-Esan, the date of the swearing-in and deployment of the new appointees will be announced in due course.