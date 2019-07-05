President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Quintus Azogu as the new Deputy Controller-General of the Federal Fire Service.

Ugo Huan, Public Relations Officer, FFS, confirmed the appointment on Friday in Abuja.

Huan said that Azogu’s appointment to DCG from Assistant Controller-General was the first since inception of the Federal Fire Service.

She said: “The service has never had an ACG promoted to the rank of a DCG.”

She said that the date for his decoration was yet to be disclosed.

NAN reports that Azogu was ACG in charge of Supplies and Administration.