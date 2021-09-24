Buhari approves activities to mark Nigeria’s 61st anniversary

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved activities lined up to mark Nigeria’s 61st independence anniversary.

The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, stated this at a news conference on Friday in Abuja.

The minister was represented by Dr Ifeoma Anyanwutaku, Permanent Secretary in the ministry.

Mohammed said the anniversary was for Nigerians to appreciate efforts of the country’s forbearers at gaining independence from the colonial masters.

He also said it was to appreciate the contributions of successive administrations toward building the country.

“This press conference, therefore, will signpost the commencement of activities for the 2021 celebration.

“As you are aware, we are just about rounding off activities marking the 60th year-long Diamond Jubilee Independence Anniversary celebration, which will terminate on September 30.

“In other words, the activities of the 60th independence anniversary have been arranged to dovetail into that of the 61st independence anniversary,” Mohammed said.

He said the activities included interdenominational church service on Sunday at the National Christian Centre at 2 p.m., special award ceremony/discover Nigeria on Thursday at the Banquet Hall, Presidential Villa.

The minister also said there would be anniversary parade on October 1 at the Eagle Square at 8:30am and special Juma’at service, same day at the national Mosque.