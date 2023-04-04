Buhari appoints substantive Rector for Federal Polytechnic, Offa

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Dr. Kamoru Kadiri as the fifth substantive Rector of the Federal Polytechnic, Offa in Kwara State.

The institution’s Director of Information, Public Relations and Protocol, Olayinka Iroye, said this on Monday in Offa.

Iroye, in a statement, said the appointment letter was signed and personally handed over to Kadiri by the Minister of Education, Malam Adamu Adamu, in his office on Monday with effect from March.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the appointment is a five-year single term.

Until his appointment, Kadiri was the Director of Affiliate Degree Programmes and Industrial Collaborations and later appointed Acting Rector of the Polytechnic Iresi, Osun State on a one-year sabbatical in 2021.

He was born on July 8, 1968 in Osogbo.

He attended Ansarudeen Primary School, Isale Osun, Osogbo, and enrolled at St. Charles’ Grammar School, Osogbo in 1985.

He began his Engineering career at The Polytechnic Ibadan, Oyo State, where he obtained his National Diploma in Electrical Electronics Engineering in 1988.

He proceeded to Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Osun State for his B.Sc in Electrical/Electronics Engineering.

Kadiri also possesses three Master Degrees (MBA University of Ado Ekiti, MILR University of Ilorin, and M.Sc from Babcock University) and a Doctoral Degree (PhD) with a specialisation in Networking and Telecommunications also from Babcock University.

He was at the University of Groningen, Netherlands for bench work, where he was exposed to state-of-art equipment to complete his Ph.D. thesis.

Kadiri joined the services of The Federal Polytechnic Offa in November 1996 and rose through the ranks to become a Chief Lecturer.

He was a former Head of the Department of Electrical/Electronics Engineering and former Chairman of the Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics, FEDPOFFA Chapter.

The new Rector is a Registered Engineer and a Fellow of the Institute of Data Processing Management of Nigeria; Fellow, Nigerian Society of Engineers; Member, Nigerian Institute of Management.

Similarly, Kadiri is a member, Nigerian Institute of Engineering Management; member, Engineering Regulation Bureau and Legislation Board of Nigerian Society of Engineers; and Fellow, Nigerian Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers.

He is an accomplished scholar who has contributed to knowledge and research with over 50 published journals, 17 published refereed conference proceedings, 25 seminar papers, and 20 single-authored textbooks in various fields of Engineering.

Kadiri has two patented inventions and 11 literary works with the Copyright Commission of Nigeria.

He had won research grants twice from Tertiary Education Trust Fund and Clintonnel Innovation Centre.

He is happily married and blessed with children.