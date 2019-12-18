President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Sarki Auwalu as substantive Director, Department of Petroleum Resources for an initial term of four years.

Auwalu, a chemical engineer, has been a driving force of the DPR, which he joined in 1998 as Principal Chemical Engineer, a statement by the Presidency on Wednesday said.

The statement, signed by the President’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, said the new Director is a graduate of Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria and had his post-graduate studies at Bayero University, Kano, and PETRAD Norway, PetroSkill USA, among other institutions.

Auwalu is an Associate Member, Institute of Chemical Engineers, UK; Member, Society of Petroleum Engineers; Member, Nigerian Society of Engineers; and Council of Registered Engineers of Nigeria.