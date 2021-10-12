Buhari appoints replacement for Awolowo at NEPC

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Dr. Ezra Yakusak as Executive Director/Chief Executive Officer of Nigeria Export Promotion Council.

The new appointee replaces Olusegun Awolowo, who has served two terms of four years each, a statement said.

The appointment is for an initial term of four years in accordance with the provision of Section 7 (1) of the NEPC (Establishment) Act, 1987.

The appointment is with effect from November 27, 2021.

Until his appointment, Dr. Yakusak, who holds a PhD in commercial law from the Ahmadu Bello University, was the Director, Policy and Strategy, NEPC.

He has also served as Secretary to the Governing Board of the Council.