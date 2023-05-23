Buhari appoints Niger Delta Power Holding Company Executive Director

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Dr Steven Andzenge, as the Executive Director, Niger Delta Power Company (Nig.) Limited.

Director Information, Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (OSGF), Willie Bassey, made this known in a statement issued Tuesday in Abuja.

Bassey said that Andzenge’s appointment was for an initial term of four years effective from May 16, 2023.

Until his appointment, Andzenge served as an Executive Commissioner, Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission, NERC and Chairman, Presidential Visitation Panel to Usmanu Danfodiyo University, Sokoto.

The President, while congratulating Andzenge on his appointment, urged him to bring his wealth of experience to bear on the new assignment