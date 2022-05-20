Buhari appoints new Statistician-General for NBS

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Semiu Adeniran as the substantive Statistician-General of the Federation and Chief Executive Officer of the National Bureau of Statistics, with immediate effect.

This was revealed by the Special Assistant on Media to the Minister of State, Budget and National Planning, Sufuyan Ojeifo.

In a statement on Friday in Abuja, Ojeifo said the appointment followed the demise of the former Statistician-General of the Federation, Dr. Simon Harry, on April 13.

Adeniran is a professional statistician of repute with bias for Demography and Social Statistics.

He has over three decades of statistical hands-on experience, garnered from various local and international institutions.

Until his appointment, Adeniran was the Director of Demographic and Household Statistics at the NBS.