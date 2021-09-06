Buhari appoints new DG for NDDC as Ihekweazu bows out

President Muhammadu Buhari has appointed Dr Ifedayo Morayo Adetifa as the new director-general of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

This was announced by presidential spokesman, Garba Shehu, on Monday.

Adetifa will take over from Chikwe Ihekweazu, who has been appointed as an assistant Director-General of the World Health Organisation.

In an official letter addressed to Ihekweazu, WHO Director-General, Tedros Ghebreyesus, said the Nigerian is the deputy in charge of health emergency intelligence at the global health organisation.

He will assume the office on November 1, 2021, and will be in charge of WHO’s pandemic and epidemic response hub in Berlin, Germany.

The new NCDC DG is a member of a health sector reform committee set up by the president on Monday.

Adetifa bagged his first degree from the University of Ilorin, Kwara State.

He completed his residency training in Paediatrics at the Lagos University Teaching Hospital, Idi-Araba, and studied for the MSc in Epidemiology at the University of Amsterdam, The Netherlands.

He also obtained his my PhD in Epidemiology from the school.