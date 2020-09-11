President Muhammadu Buhari has appointed the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN) as a member of Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) for Presidential Power Initiate.

This was contained in a statement by Dr. Umar Jibrilu Gwandu, Special Assistant on Media to the Minister, on Friday.

According to the statement, members of the Committee also include the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Shamsuna Ahmed; Minister of Power, Saleh Mamman; and Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola.

Other members of the Committee are the Director General of Bureau of Public Enterprises, Alex A. Okoh, and President, Nigerian Society of Engineers, Babagana Mohammed.

Inaugurating the Committee on Thursday, President Buhari, who described power sector as one of the most critical components of sustainable development, expressed commitment to improve the delivery of power in the country as his enduring and defining legacy.

He said: “Following the Federal Executive Council approval, the coast is now clear and the SPV has the responsibility of executing the Presidential Power Initiative, providing project management for the implementation of PPI and serve as the key manager to ensure cohesion and seamless execution.”