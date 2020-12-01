President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim as the new Director-General of the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons.

Malam Garba Shehu, the President’s Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, confirmed this in a statement in Abuja on Tuesday.

A holder of BSc (Sociology), Masters of Arts (Management) and Masters of Business Administration (MBA) degrees, Sulaiman-Ibrahim, hails from Nasarawa State.

Until her new appointment, she was a member of the Nasarawa State Economic Advisory Council as well as Special Adviser on Strategic Communication to the Minister of State for Education.