Buhari appoints Gov. Sule member, Council on Digital Economy

President Muhammadu Buhari has appointed Nasarawa State Governor Abdullahi Sule as a member of the Presidential Council on Digital Economy and E-government.

The development is contained in a statement issued by the Chief Press Secretary (CPS) to the Governor, Ibrahim Addra, and made available to newsmen on Tuesday in Lafia, the State capital.

According to the CPS, the notice of the appointment is contained in a letter signed by Minister of Communication and Digital Economy, Isa Pantami.

The CPS explained that the letter indicated the council was part of effort to implement the National Digital Economy Policy (NDEPS) and the Nigerian E-government Master Plan (NEGMP)

He added that the Minister described Nasarawa State as critical to the success of Nigeria’s Digital Economy Agenda.

Governor Abdullahi Sule and other members of the council are to be inaugurated by the President on a date to be communicated.