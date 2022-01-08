Buhari appoints Gbajabiamila FG AFCON delegation leader

President Muhammadu Buhari has commissioned the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, to lead the Nigerian delegation to the African Cup of Nations beginning in Cameroon on Sunday.

The Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare, made this known in a letter addressed to Gbajabiamila dated January 6, 2022, a copy of which our correspondent obtained on Friday.

The letter, with Reference Number FMYSD/FEAD/FED/NFF/GR/CON/T/ 20, was titled ‘Federal Government Delegation to the 2021 African Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Cameroon 9th January to 6th February, 2022.’

It read, “It is my privilege to convey the approval of His Excellency, President Muhammadu Buhari, of your appointment as leader of the Federal Government delegation, leading the Nigerian contingent to the 2021 African Cup of Nations scheduled for Yaounde, Cameroon, from 9th January to 6th February. 2022.

“The delegation will convey the goodwill message of Mr. President to the Super Eagles of Nigeria, which will serve as a morale booster and further demonstrate the Federal Government’s support and commitment to the team during the tournament.

“The group stage matches of the Super Eagles have been scheduled to take place in Garoua, Cameroon, where Nigeria has been drawn to play in Group D alongside Egypt, Sudan, Guinea-Bissau on the 11th, 15th and 19th of January, 2022, respectively.”