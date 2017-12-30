Buhari appoints dead man as Board Chairman

A former member of the Board of Trustees of the All Progressives Congress, late Senator Francis Okpozo, was on Friday named among the 1,467 chairmen and members of the Federal Government Boards approved by President Muhammadu Buhari.

The announcement of the chairmanship and membership of the Boards was made by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha.

Okpozo died on December 26, 2016, with Buhari issuing a statement of commiseration on December 27, 2017.

In the statement by presidential spokesman, Femi Adesina, the President commiserated with “the family and friends of the late senator, whose championing of social justice in the Niger Delta, during his long history of service to the people, endeared him to many”.

The statement added: “As a stalwart of the APC in the South-South, President Buhari believes that the party greatly benefited from the octogenarian’s charismatic leadership and wealth of experience as a politician”.

The President also “hopes that all who mourn Senator Okpozo will carry forward his legacy of unwavering dedication to the unity of Nigeria, even as the nation would fondly remember his contributions to peace, development and justice in the Niger Delta”.

He prayed God Almighty to comfort the family of the deceased and grant his soul eternal rest.

Okpozo was, however, on Friday named to the Board of the Nigerian Press Council.