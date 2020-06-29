President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Deputy Commissioner of Police Aliyu Abubakar Musa as his Chief Personal Security Officer.

The appointment was made public by the Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity to the President, Malam Garba Shehu, in a statement on Monday.

Shehu said Musa, from Nigerian Police Force Zone 5, Benin City, as his last station, hails from Niger State.

Musa’s appointment follows the redeployment of his predecessor, Commissioner of Police Abdulkarim Dauda.