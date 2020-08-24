President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the composition of the Governing Council and appointment of Executive Secretary of the National Commission for Persons with Disabilities in line with the Discrimination Against Persons with Disabilities (Prohibition) Act 2019.

This was announced by the Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the President, Femi Adesina, in a statement on Monday.

Adesina said according to the Act, the Commission shall be headed by a Part-Time Chairman and six Members who shall be Persons with Disabilities representing the geopolitical zones of the federation subject to confirmation of the Senate for a four-year term of office in the first instance, and may be reappointed for a second term of four years and no more.

The Executive Secretary, who shall be responsible to the Council for the implementation of the policies and administration of the daily affairs of the Commission, shall also be a Person with Disability with a five-year tenure in the first instance, and may be reappointed for a second term and no more.

Below are the names, designations and geopolitical zones of members of the Management of the Commission:

1. Hon. Dr Hussaini Suleiman Kangiwa – Chairman – North West