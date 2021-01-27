President Muhammadu Buhari has nominated Aghughu Arhotomhenla Adolphus for appointment as the Auditor-General of the Federation pursuant to Section 86(1) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended).

The appointee has been acting as the Auditor-General since the voluntary retirement of Anthony Mkpe Ayine from service upon attainment of the mandatory retirement age of 60 years on October 25, 2020.

The Auditor-General designate hails from Edo State and holds a master’s degree in economics.

He is a Fellow of the Association of National Accountants of Nigeria, Member of the Nigerian Institute of Management and Associate member of Chartered Institute of Taxation.

He became an Auditor in the Office of the Auditor-General in 1992 and was promoted to the rank of Director of Audit in January 2016.

In a related development, the President has also nominated Victor Chinemerem Muruako for appointment as Chairman for the Fiscal Responsibility Commission in accordance with provision of section 5(3) of the Fiscal Responsibility Act 2007.

Muruako, a legal practitioner, had served as the Secretary to the Fiscal Responsibility Commission and currently acts as the Chairman of the Commission.

He is from Imo State.

Both letters of nomination have been forwarded to the Senate President, Ahmad Ibrahim Lawan, for the confirmation of the appointees by the Senate.