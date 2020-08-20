Former Super Eagles striker and Nigerian Football Ambassador, Daniel Amokachi, has been appointed Special Assistant on Sports to President Mohammadu Buhari.

Amokachi’s appointment was announced in a statement by the Media Officer to the Minister of Youths and Sports Development, Sunday Dare.

The statement said: “I am pleased to inform you that Mohammadu Buhari, the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria has approved the appointment of a Special Assistant on Sports.

“The appointment takes effect from the 11th of August, 2020.

“As Special Assistant on Sports, Amokachi is expected to advise the President on all sports matters.”

The former Everton of England player was earlier in the year named Nigeria’s Football Ambassador and is expected to mentor youngsters.

Amokachi, also known as Da Bull, began his career in Kaduna with Ranchers Bees Football Club and played for Club Brugge of Belgium, Besiktas of Turkey, Everton of England and Colorado Rapids.

He was thrice voted the third best player in Africa.

He played in three World Cup finals, won two Nations Cup as both player and Assistant Coach to Stephen Keshi, Austin Eguavoen, Samson Siasia and Lars Largerback.

He won Gold in the Football event of the Atlanta 1996 Olympics.

His career was truncated by injury, but he has also coached the U-23 National Team and Nasarawa United.