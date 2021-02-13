President Muhammadu Buhari has appointed Maj. Gen. Samuel Adebayo as the Chief of Defence Intelligence Agency.

Adebayo, who took over the leadership of the DIA from the Deputy Chief of Defence Intelligence, Maj. Gen. Gbolahan Oyefesobi, on Friday, promised to enhance the technical capacity of the agency through the acquisition of intelligence enablers.

Adebayo, who was the Director of Army Intelligence before his appointment, solicited the support and cooperation of the DIA staff to help in fulfilling the mandate of the intelligence agency.

According to him, so much has been achieved by the Armed Forces of Nigeria in dealing with security issues.

The new intelligence chief stated, “Security agencies are also doing their best but much more still needs to be done.

“In particular, the DIA has continued to raise the bar in the intelligence state craft and considering the achievements of the former CDI, I know that the task ahead is daunting but clearly achievable.

“I, therefore, solicit your support suggestions and advice as we settle down to work as leadership is about team work, transparency and integrity.

“I want to see a DIA with cutting edge capacity to deliver its mandate to the Nigerian people.”

Adebayo said his administration would prioritise the core intelligence efforts of the agency in support of the ongoing operations and other national engagements.

The new CDI also pledged to ensure human capacity development with priority on specialisation of staff for optimal output as well as enhancing the specialist centres of the agency to meet their full capacity.

He stated, “My vision is to raise the bar of the Defence Intelligence Agency in the security circles. We shall also deliver on the DIA mandate and enhance the technical intelligence capacity through acquisition of intelligence enablers.”

Speaking shortly before handing over the instrument of authority to the new DIA helmsman, Oyefesobi described Adebayo’s appointment as a homecoming, having worked at the DIA as a liaison officer.

He said Adebayo was well suited for the new position, noting that he could fill the “big shoes left behind by the former Chief of Defence Intelligence, Air Vice Marshal Mohammed Usman.”

Oyefesobi admonished the directors and other staff to support and cooperate with Adebayo.

The ceremony climaxed with the presentation of the handing over notes, flags and inspection of the quarter guards.